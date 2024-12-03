Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Upgraded at Bank of America

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FER

Ferrovial Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ferrovial

FER stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $48.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.