Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Upgraded at Bank of America

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
