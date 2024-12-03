CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 336.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $104.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

