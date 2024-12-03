Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,174,000 after acquiring an additional 724,094 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,368 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,558 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,812 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,809,386.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,387.04. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

