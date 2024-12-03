Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE AC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. 2,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

