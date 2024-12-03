Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $562,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Amgen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 60,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,592,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,033,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.48. 404,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,121. The company has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.37 and a 200 day moving average of $317.16. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.80 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

