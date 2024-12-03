Invenomic Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,519 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises about 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $21,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.2 %

KSS stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.89. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W downgraded Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

