Investmark Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

