Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $158.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.82 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average is $152.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

