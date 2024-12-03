Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Holdings Reduced by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,302 shares during the period. Solventum accounts for 2.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $40,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

