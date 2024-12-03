Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Holdings Reduced by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,302 shares during the period. Solventum accounts for 2.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $40,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.
Solventum Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Solventum
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Roku’s Recovery Prospects: Why 2025 Could Be a Game-Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.