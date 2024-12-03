Investmark Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 244.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.