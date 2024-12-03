Investmark Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 244.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA EELV opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Roku’s Recovery Prospects: Why 2025 Could Be a Game-Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.