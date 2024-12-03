Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $300.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $450.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $225.88 and a 12-month high of $300.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

