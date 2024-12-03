Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 92,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 93,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

