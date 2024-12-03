Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,260.28 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $950.93 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,343.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,316.69.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

