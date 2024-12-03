Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,722 shares during the quarter. Atmus Filtration Technologies makes up 0.7% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $17,743,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $21,635,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $15,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 83.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,397,000 after buying an additional 512,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,281,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

