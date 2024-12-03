Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) and ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Financial Analysis

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) and Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZKH Group and Aerogrow International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZKH Group $1.23 billion 0.36 -$43.00 million ($0.35) -9.91 Aerogrow International $39.21 million 2.81 $60,000.00 $0.28 11.46

Aerogrow International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZKH Group. ZKH Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerogrow International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZKH Group -2.47% -6.86% -3.11% Aerogrow International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Aerogrow International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZKH Group and Aerogrow International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZKH Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aerogrow International 0 0 0 0 0.00

ZKH Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.65, indicating a potential upside of 264.55%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than Aerogrow International.

Summary

Aerogrow International beats ZKH Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Aerogrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca. It also provides grow lights and a patented nutrient formula, as well as various cooking, gardening, and decor accessories. The company offers its in-home garden systems under the AeroGardens name. Its products are used in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office dÃ©cor markets. The company also provides its products through online and in-store retail distribution, as well as through direct-to-consumer sales channels. AeroGrow International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. AeroGrow International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SMG Growing Media, Inc.

