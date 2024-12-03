ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Amit Tauman Acquires 30,000 Shares

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) insider Amit Tauman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,796.99).
ADVFN Price Performance
Shares of ADVFN stock traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,443. ADVFN Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.80 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About ADVFN
