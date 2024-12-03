ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Amit Tauman Acquires 30,000 Shares

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) insider Amit Tauman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,796.99).

Shares of ADVFN stock traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,443. ADVFN Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.80 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

