Insider Selling: Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells 84,103 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,918. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $12,953,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2,799.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after buying an additional 4,485,823 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. UBS Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

