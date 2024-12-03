Mario Schlosser Sells 6,516 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $117,809.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,872.96. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Oscar Health Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,490. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on OSCR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 900.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 171,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 507,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oscar Health
- What is a support level?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.