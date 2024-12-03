Mario Schlosser Sells 6,516 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $117,809.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,872.96. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oscar Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,490. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSCR. Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

View Our Latest Report on OSCR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 900.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 171,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 507,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.