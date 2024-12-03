Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Nebius Group Call Options (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 56,270 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average daily volume of 14,070 call options.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Nebius Group stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,101,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,292. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

