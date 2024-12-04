nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.5-141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.75-0.76 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. 1,935,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. nCino has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.29, a P/E/G ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $48,869,090.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,656,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,935,990.92. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,064.60. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

