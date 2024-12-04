Zacks Research Predicts NMI’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NMI in a report released on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.
NMI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $40.21 on Monday. NMI has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Institutional Trading of NMI
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in NMI by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NMI
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.