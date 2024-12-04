Capital Power FY2024 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.33.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$60.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$64.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $317,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

