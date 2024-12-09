25,130 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $233.57 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.22 and a 200 day moving average of $238.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

