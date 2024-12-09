The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

