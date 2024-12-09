Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 133.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 87.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 101,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

ALSN opened at $117.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $912,095. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.