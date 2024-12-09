Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after acquiring an additional 395,318 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,385,000 after purchasing an additional 375,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

