Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 1,733 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.36 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

