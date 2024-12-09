Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $1,484,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $497.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $186.56 and a one year high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,880.56. This represents a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.