LRI Investments LLC Has $774,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4,576.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 153.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,054 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 23,792.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,043,000,000 after acquiring an additional 883,888 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Analog Devices by 807.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,891,000 after purchasing an additional 853,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,953,000 after buying an additional 823,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 27.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,481.18. This represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,596,300 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $218.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.37 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

