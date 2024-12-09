Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Raised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 330.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 484,232 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.24% of Tetra Tech worth $29,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 510.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 74.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.