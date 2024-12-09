Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Holdings Lifted by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Geller Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $20,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $131,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3,587.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,381,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $42.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

