1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

