Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 157,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 40,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

