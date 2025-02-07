Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 157,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 40,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rio Silver Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95.
Rio Silver Company Profile
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Silver
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Uber’s Business, Cash Flow, and AI are Why it Will Set a New High
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These are the 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.