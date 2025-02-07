UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16, Zacks reports. UGI had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

UGI Trading Up 0.1 %

UGI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.03. 268,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. UGI has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.