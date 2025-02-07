UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16, Zacks reports. UGI had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 14.64%.
UGI Trading Up 0.1 %
UGI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.03. 268,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. UGI has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.21.
UGI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UGI
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- High-Momentum ETFs Leading the Market This Year
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How Alibaba Stock Could Defy Trade Tariffs and Surge Higher
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.