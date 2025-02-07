MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.91%. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.820-0.860 EPS.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.39. 247,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,207. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This trade represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $189,969.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,855.48. The trade was a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,532 shares of company stock valued at $27,902,795. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

