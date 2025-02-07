Darrow Company Inc. Has $8.11 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Darrow Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.7% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

