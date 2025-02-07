iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

