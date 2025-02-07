Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at UBS Group

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $374.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

MOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

Shares of MOH traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $286.94. 199,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.38. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

