Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30, Zacks reports. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Tapestry updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.850-4.900 EPS.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. The trade was a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.