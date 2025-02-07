Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $113.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

