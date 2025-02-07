Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Square Enix had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 2.83%.

Square Enix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SQNXF traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $42.27. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 0.41. Square Enix has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

