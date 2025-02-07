Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Square Enix had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 2.83%.
Square Enix Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SQNXF traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $42.27. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 0.41. Square Enix has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83.
Square Enix Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Square Enix
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.