MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$295.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.3 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.170 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,651. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $332.09 million, a P/E ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCFT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 53,853 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,206.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,426,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,658,489.01. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

