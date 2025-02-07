Promising Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 07th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, and Conduit Pharmaceuticals are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are stocks of companies with relatively small market capitalization, typically between $300 million and $2 billion. These companies are often less established and have the potential for high growth, but are also considered to be riskier investments compared to larger, more stable companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. 53,644,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,435,828. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,884,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (CDT)

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Shares of NASDAQ CDT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,964,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,650. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $392.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDT

See Also