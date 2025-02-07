Volcon, Inc. Enters into Agreement with Aegis Capital Corp.

On February 5, 2025, Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) entered into an At-The-Market Issuance Sales Agreement with Aegis Capital Corp. As per the agreement with Aegis, Volcon is authorized to sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.00001 per share, also termed as “ATM Shares,” with an aggregate sales price of up to $100 million.

As of February 4, 2025, the company successfully sold 1,831,558 ATM Shares under this agreement, generating about $9.47 million in gross proceeds. Following these sales, as of February 5, 2025, Volcon reported having 2,475,607 shares of common stock outstanding.

This agreement aligns with Volcon’s strategic financial planning and aims at leveraging market opportunities for raising capital. Greg Endo, the Chief Financial Officer of Volcon, duly authorized the filing of this report.

This filing indicates the ongoing proactive approach by Volcon, utilizing available avenues to access capital markets efficiently and enhance shareholder value.

This information was disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 5, 2025.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

