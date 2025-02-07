Analyzing Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group 10.29% 44.01% 3.34% Clarivate -50.00% 9.69% 3.97%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clarivate 1 3 2 0 2.17

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Blue Group and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Global Blue Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.81%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 41.58%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and Clarivate”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $458.29 million 2.77 $15.12 million $0.21 30.33 Clarivate $2.63 billion 1.36 -$911.20 million ($1.99) -2.52

Global Blue Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blue Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Clarivate on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

