Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 62,432 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 44.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $33.60 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,295.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

