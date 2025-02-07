Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases New Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Separately, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of NESR opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

