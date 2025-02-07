Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Critical Review

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Invivyd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Invivyd shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Invivyd and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 0 0 4 1 3.20 Repligen 0 5 9 0 2.64

Profitability

Invivyd currently has a consensus target price of $7.89, indicating a potential upside of 298.36%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $184.73, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Invivyd’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Repligen.

This table compares Invivyd and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -155.33% -114.88% Repligen -3.36% 3.90% 2.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invivyd and Repligen”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd N/A N/A -$198.64 million ($1.96) -1.01 Repligen $638.76 million 14.20 $35.60 million ($0.37) -437.45

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd. Repligen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivyd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Invivyd has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repligen beats Invivyd on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The company also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza and COVID-19. It has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company’s chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

