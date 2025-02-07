D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance
ENLV opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enlivex Therapeutics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Uber’s Business, Cash Flow, and AI are Why it Will Set a New High
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- These are the 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.