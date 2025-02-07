D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

ENLV opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENLV Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.14% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.