Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $30.12. Ichor shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 105,167 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Ichor Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ichor by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.